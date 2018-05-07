"Block the Securing America's Future Act, Border Security and Immigration Reform Act and any bill that would supercharge the Trump administration's attacks on immigrant families and children."

Republicans are doubling down on Donald Trump's anti-immigrant agenda.

While immigration agents are tearing apart families and locking up children at the border, Paul Ryan and members of his craven party are pushing two xenophobic bills through the House that would supercharge Trump's war on immigrants.1,2 Both bills include provisions to protect Dreamers in exchange for measures that would destroy our countries immigration system and institutionalize Trump's hate.

To protect our immigrant family members, friends and neighbors, we must make clear to every member of Congress that a vote for these bills is a vote to ramp up Trump's reign of terror. Add your name now.

Tell Congress: Block any bill that would supercharge Trump's war on immigrants.

Republicans' latest legislative push is another desperate attempt to appease the racist bigot who is leading their party and currently occupying the Oval Office. Rep. Bob Goodlatte's Securing America's Future Act and Paul Ryan's Border Security and Immigration Reform Act would give Trump the majority of his anti-immigrant wish list. They would:3,4

Prevent thousands of immigrants from reuniting with their families.

Eliminate the diversity visa lottery.

Expand Trump's deportation army.

Militarize the border and fund Trump's southern border wall.

Strip due process and protections from children and families seeking asylum.

Paul Ryan released a draft of his bill last week and said it would end Trump's cruel family separation policy, but all it would do is allow some asylum seekers to be jailed with their children.5 Immigrant families are not enemies of the state. None of them belong behind bars.

These anti-immigrant reforms could hurt tens of thousands of immigrant families, but the white supremacist in chief is still not satisfied. On Friday, Trump announced that he would not support Paul Ryan's bill because it was not extreme enough.6 Next week, negotiations will continue and Republicans could cave to Trump's demands and add more dangerous provisions to these bills before they vote. We must do everything we can to block them.

With Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to revoke asylum protections for survivors of domestic violence and gang violence7 and his new directive to criminally charge8 all undocumented immigrants, any bill that expands Trump's deportation army and ends core immigration programs would put more immigrant families and children behind bars. It's up to us to make sure Congress fights back.

Every member of Congress must make a choice: Will they help stop Trump's reign of terror on immigrant communities and block these bills or collaborate with his racist regime and help it terrorize families and children? Whether they choose to be on the right side of history is up to us. Speak out now.

Thank you for all you do.

