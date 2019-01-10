"Block Neomi Rao's nomination to replace Brett Kavanaugh on the second-highest court in the nation. Rao's inflammatory views on race, sexual assault and LGBTQ rights are reprehensible and disqualify her for a lifetime appointment as a federal judge."

Neomi Rao, Trump's nominee to replace Brett Kavanaugh on the second-highest court in the nation, must be blocked.

It is only fitting that Trump appointed a nominee who believes that, "if a woman drinks to the point where she can no longer [consent]...getting to that point was a part of her choice" only months after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward to testify against Kavanaugh's nomination.1

Rao, who is also on Trump's short list for the Supreme Court, has publicly held opinions on sexual assault, race and LGBTQ rights that are morally reprehensible and disqualify her for a seat on the federal bench.2

This makes Rao an unconscionable choice who must be blocked.

Rao's morally reprehensible and disqualifying views don't end there. She:

Believes that sexuality is a behavior subject to change and said fighting for LGBTQ rights is just a "trendy" political movement. 3

Believes minority students get an unfair advantage on campus by having deans, professors, and advisers dedicated to supporting them. 4

Called affirmative action "the anointed dragon of liberal excess” and wrote that race was “a hot, money-making issue." 5

Described people on welfare as "indigent and lazy."6

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is the second-most powerful court in the country. We cannot allow Rao to have a place on the federal bench and the power to shape our country's laws for the next 30 years. Every senator has a choice: Reject Trump's nomination or be complicit in his scheme to hand over our courts to bigoted extremists.

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images