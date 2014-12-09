Longtime CIA officer Gina Haspel ran a secret "black site" prison in Thailand, where she oversaw the brutal torture of suspects and took part in an order to destroy the videotaped evidence.1

Now Trump has nominated her to take over as CIA chief. If confirmed, Haspel could help Trump bring back the days of inhumane, ineffective and illegal torture interrogation techniques. Only the Senate can block his dangerous choice.

Tell the Senate: Block and resist Gina Haspel's confirmation as CIA director.

Gina Haspel ran a secret CIA prison in Thailand, where she oversaw the brutal interrogation of two detainees, Abu Zubaydah and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri. The details are horrifying. CIA personnel waterboarded Zubaydah 83 times in one month, slammed his head into walls, and subjected him to sleep deprivation and other excruciating techniques.2 He lost his left eye while in CIA custody.3 After all this, interrogators decided he had no useful information.4

The scenes of Zubaydah's interrogations were horrific, but the American public will never see them. In 2005, Haspel signed off on an order to destroy videotapes of the torture sessions.5

A 2009 Senate report found that the torture that Haspel and other CIA officials oversaw after Sept. 11 never led to "imminent threat" intelligence that the CIA used to justify the practice.6 Tortured detainees made up information and often gave more useful information without being tortured.7 The report also criticized the CIA for "inadequate and deeply flawed" management of the interrogation program, including improper screening and poor training of interrogators.8

Tell the Senate: Block and resist Gina Haspel's confirmation as CIA director.

As of today, Haspel could not legally order CIA personnel to resume torturing suspects. A 2015 law reinforced that these interrogation techniques are illegal.9 But extraordinary rendition, in which prisoners are sent abroad to be held and possibly tortured by foreign governments, remains legal today.10 Just as disturbing, Trump has repeatedly said he wants to bring back waterboarding "and a hell of a lot worse."11 We need government officials who will stand up to Trump's violent impulses and push for legal and effective intelligence gathering.

If the United States is going to live up to its ideals of respecting human rights at home and around the world, we must draw a line somewhere – we cannot reward torturers with top government jobs.

Yet Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he has not advised Democrats to oppose Haspel.12 Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who once opposed Haspel for a CIA appointment because of her past role in torture, has now said this of Haspel: "To the best of my knowledge she has been a good deputy director and I look forward to the opportunity to speak with her again."13

The comments from Sens. Schumer and Feinstein make it clear that without massive pressure, the Senate will confirm Haspel in a heartbeat. We need to stand up for human rights and block anyone who tortured detainees from being director of the CIA.

Tell the Senate: Block and resist Gina Haspel's confirmation as CIA director.

References: