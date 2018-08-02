"Reject the Trump administration's rollback of vehicle emissions standards. Commit to the standards and timeline set by the Obama administration."

We can't fight climate change without changing the cars we drive. The transportation sector is the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.1 One of the Obama administration's most important climate accomplishments was passing emissions standards that would force automakers to nearly double fuel efficiency.

Now Trump wants to stop that progress. His administration has proposed a rule that would have the United States burning hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil more each year – releasing millions of metric tons more emissions.2

Even automakers don't like this move,3,4 but no automaker has publicly committed to meeting the original standards. If car companies want to keep claiming they are committed to producing cleaner cars, they must reject Trump's backwards policy and commit to doing what's right.

Tell automakers: Reject the Trump administration's rollback of vehicle emissions standards. Commit to the standards and timeline set by the Obama administration.

On Aug. 2, Trump's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and EPA jointly released a proposed rule that would roll back Obama's 2012 rule that required automakers to nearly double the fuel economy of passenger vehicles to an average of about 54 miles per gallon by 2025.5 The Trump rule would freeze the standards at 2020 levels through 2026 and stop requirements that automakers build cleaner cars, including hybrids and electric vehicles.6 The proposed rule also blocks California from setting its own stricter standards, so California is leading a group of 17 states and the District of Columbia in suing over the rule.7

Car companies haven't been cheering Trump's proposal, but they have refused to come out strongly against it. Privately, some have said they liked the Obama rules.8 The major auto industry trade group suggested that Trump's extreme proposal should only be a starting point for negotiations.9 The automakers know the Trump rules will be tied up in court for years, and they already had plans to meet the earlier standards.

Instead of letting Trump set the terms of their climate commitments, car companies should voluntarily commit to the strong standards set by the Obama administration. We cannot afford to freeze our progress on climate change for years to come.

