"For too long, the Ways and Means Committee has been where progressive legislation goes to die. In order to meet this progressive moment, I urge you to give progressive Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a seat on the Ways and Means Committee."

Democrats won the House of Representatives by running on progressive policies like Medicare For All and a Green New Deal. Many key components of the progressive agenda start with the powerful House Ways and Means Committee ― the committee that oversees most of the economy, including taxes and revenue.1

Right now, progressive champion Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is fighting for a seat on the Ways and Means Committee. Incoming-speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will soon decide whether to give the seat to Ocasio-Cortez or to Wall Street–friendly Democrat Tom Suozzi.2 We need to make sure Pelosi makes the right choice.

The decision between Ocasio-Cortez and Suozzi is a proxy fight over the future of the Democratic Party. On the heels of progressive champion Barbara's Lee's appointment to the Steering and Policy Committee,3 Ocasio-Cortez earning a seat on Ways and Means would be a huge win for progressives that would help set the tone for the next two years.

We know that we can count on Ocasio-Cortez to fight for progressive policies and put the needs of working people over corporate interests. It's up to us to help give her the best possible opportunity to do so by ensuring that she is given a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

