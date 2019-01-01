Stand with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Equal pay now.

Republicans are helping corporations get away with blatant sexism. Women in America make less than their male counterparts, and Republicans routinely block legislation to fix it.

The wage gap costs women more than $900 billion year. The 1963 Equal Pay Act was supposed to fix that, but major loopholes let companies deny equal pay to women. In fact, data on pay disparities is hard to come by because companies refuse to release it.1

As progressive champion Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put it, "The wage gap is an injustice that persists through secrecy." Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is standing united with House Democrats to push the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would close the loopholes and get women the money they deserve.2 She needs our help.

Nine in 10 Americans supports equal pay. But corporations continue to discriminate, keep salaries hidden from their employees so no one knows male coworkers are making more and punish those who speak up in protest. The Paycheck Fairness Act, introduced by Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Sen. Tammy Baldwin and supported by every single House Democrat, would close these loopholes and deliver women the pay they deserve.3

Pay disparity has barely improved in decades:4

Today, women who work full time, year-round are paid, on average, only 80 cents for every dollar paid to men, resulting in a gap of $10,169 each year... and it is worse for women of color: On average, Latinas are typically paid 53 cents, Native American women 58 cents and Black women just 61 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men.

Republicans routinely block legislation to ensure women are paid fairly, claiming the wage gap is merely a myth, even though mothers are the sole or main breadwinners in half of U.S. families and every dollar in their pockets helps boost the economy. But that's equally why the Paycheck Fairness Act – which would protect workers discussing and comparing their wages at work – is so important.5 As Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said, "Those who say that the wage gap does not exist and that it's a myth should have no problem proving that by allowing the disclosure of salaries in the workplace."6

Republicans defeated this legislation before – and with a misogynist in the White House attempting to claim credit for economic progress, it's more important than ever to press forward and expose the corporate anti-woman agenda.

