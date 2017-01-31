"Stop building ICE's deportation machine to harm immigrant communities. Amazon must immediately end all contracts with ICE and DHS, including the sale of facial recognition technology to track immigrants."

Trump is ramping up his attacks on the immigrant community – and Amazon is the technological backbone powering his xenophobic immigration policies.

Trump is holding human beings in concentration camps, executing mass raids on immigrant families and communities and forcing millions of people to live in fear every single day. Amazon is choosing to be fully complicit in Trump's deportation machine by providing essential technological infrastructure to help ICE and DHS track, detain and deport immigrants.1

This "Prime Day," we are delivering hundreds of thousands of petition signatures in nine cities to tell Amazon to stop profiting off the dehumanization of immigrants and attacks on our civil liberties. Will you amplify our call by adding your name?

Tell Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Stop powering Trump's surveillance state. Prohibit all government use of Rekognition.

Amazon's facial recognition technology, Rekognition, is frightening. It can identify people in photos of large groups, crowded events and public places. In the hands of government agencies, Rekognition would supercharge already existing racist and discriminatory policing practices and boost the Trump administration's efforts to suppress and criminalize dissent.2 Recent reports reveal that ICE uses facial recognition technology to scan state drivers' licenses databases to identify undocumented immigrants.3 This is an unacceptable violation of our civil liberties and any collaboration with ICE must be stopped.

Donald Trump has already expanded government surveillance and the policing of communities resisting his fascist regime. ICE and Border Patrol are arresting and deporting immigrant activists.4 DHS is recording immigrants' social media and online activity.5 The FBI is monitoring and jailing leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement.6 And Trump Republicans have introduced legislation to restrict people's right to protest in nearly 20 states across the country.7

Since Trump took office, Bezos has been playing both sides. He publicly condemned Trump's Muslim ban, but also helped normalize and legitimize the Trump regime by serving as a Trump tech adviser.8 Amazon is enabling the tracking, detention and deportation of immigrants. In the first nine months of Trump's presidency, ICE arrests increased by 42% compared to the previous years – and that's in large part thanks to the increase in mass surveillance and targeting of immigrants.9

Amazon is choosing to be complicit in Trump's deportation machine. We cannot allow Amazon to profit from a mass surveillance system that gives government agencies the power to hunt, track and deport immigrants.

Today, people across the country are mobilizing to fight back against Trump's racist immigration policy and attacks on our civil liberties. We need you to stand in solidarity by adding your name.

