You might be shocked to learn which companies are quietly funding the spread of white supremacy: AT&T. FedEx. Anheuser-Busch. Comcast. Pfizer.

All of these companies are dues-paying members of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).1 For its annual conference earlier this month, the secretive right-wing lobbying organization invited hatemonger David Horowitz as a featured speaker. Not once but in two separate sessions, ALEC and its funders gave Horowitz a platform to spread his dangerous message.2

More than 100 companies have left ALEC because of its extreme stances, including Google, Wal-Mart and Sprint.3 But the holdouts continue to align their brands with ALEC's racism and toxic agenda.

If any company doubted what ALEC represents before this month's conference, there should be no doubt now. Funding ALEC is enabling the spread of hate.

Tell companies: Stop funding ALEC and its extremist right-wing agenda.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has called David Horowitz one of “America's most dangerous hatemongers"4 and "a driving force of the anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant and anti-black movements."5

In his first talk at the conference, Horowitz claimed that “at the K-12 level, school curricula have been turned over to racist organizations like Black Lives Matter and terrorist organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood."6

Horowitz also attacked marriage equality and made hateful references to the LGBTQ community, people of color, public education, feminism and gender equality, and women’s access to reproductive health care. He even downplayed the tragedy and the legacy of slavery in America.7

Giving a right-wing ideologue like David Horowitz a platform is unacceptable. But ALEC's harm to communities does not stop at inflammatory rhetoric. ALEC is notorious for promoting policies that limit voting rights, block climate action, expand the detention of immigrants and prevent localities from creating gun safety laws.

Funding ALEC is an endorsement of its dangerous vision for our country. Any company that does not want to be associated with white supremacists needs to stop giving them material support.

Otherwise, we know where they stand.

Tell companies: Stop funding ALEC and its extremist right-wing agenda.