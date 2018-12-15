"Defend the Affordable Care Act, with zero changes, from Republicans and their handpicked conservative crony judges."

No more protection for people with preexisting conditions. No Medicaid expansion. No subsidies for health care costs. Women charged more just because they are women, 26 million children losing care, seniors paying more for prescription drugs and countless others losing health care coverage.1

A nakedly partisan Texas judge just struck down the Affordable Care Act, making all of this a frightening possibility.2 For now, it remains law – but with Trump already trying to use the decision as an excuse for repeal, we need to speak out urgently to once again stop Republicans from taking away our health care.

Congress cannot overturn the decision, which is already being appealed. But Trump is already using the pressure to try to force a repeal or major changes through in the lame-duck session of Congress:3

Mr. Trump was in a celebratory mood. “It was a big, big victory by a highly respected judge, highly, highly respected in Texas, and on the assumption that the Supreme Court upholds, we will get great, great health care for our people,” Mr. Trump told reporters on Saturday. “We’ll have to sit down with the Democrats to do it, but I’m sure they want to do it also.”

There is absolutely no reason to make any changes to the Affordable Care Act unless it is to strengthen it, or replace it with Medicare for All. Even the Trump administration admits the law is still in effect. This is a purely political ploy on the heels of deadly sabotage from a right-wing judge.4

Democrats should put Republicans on the defensive instead of – once again – entertaining Republican fantasies of trying to repeal the ACA. Democrats ran and won in the midterms promising to defend the Affordable Care Act – and in many cases, move to an even better solution, Medicare for All.

People will die if Republicans have their way and finally end the Affordable Care Act. We need to make that point abundantly clear and do all we can to prevent that nightmare.

Thank you for speaking out.

