"Survivors who make public their stories of sexual assault or harassment are taking huge risks to hold abusers accountable, especially when a Supreme Court seat is at stake. Respect Christine Blasey Ford for her courage and refuse to undermine, discredit or defame her."

We believe Christine Blasey Ford.

On Sunday, she bravely told her story of being physically and sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh.1 She did so knowing what happened to Anita Hill when she made similar accusations against Clarence Thomas. She did so knowing that right-wing media would attack her. She did so knowing that her life might never be the same.

Survivors don't owe us their stories, and Blasey Ford attempted to keep hers confidential. Now that she has gone public, and is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, all of us who believe her must have her back in every way we can. That includes demanding that every senator treat her, and any other survivors, with respect, compassion and dignity - and holding them accountable if they don't.

Tell senators: Respect Christine Blasey Ford for her courage and refuse to undermine, discredit or defame her.

It is clear that Republican extremists will do anything, no matter how gross or partisan, to stack the Supreme Court. Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee knew about – and prepared for the fallout from – Blasey Ford's allegations before they were made public. But instead of acting on such obviously disqualifying information, they rushed the nomination and buried key documents that could shed further light on his character.

Now right-wing media is racing to denigrate and discredit Blasey Ford's story, undermine her credibility and punish her for speaking out.2 The Wall Street Journal's editorial board called the allegations a "calculated political ambush" and said Republicans should proceed in confirming him.3 Sen. Orrin Hatch said yesterday that Kavanaugh was “honest” and “straightforward” and that Blasey Ford could be “mixed up.”4 Sen. Susan Collins, who has been desperately trying to find a way to vote yes on Kavanaugh while maintaining her pro-choice credentials, tried to impugn the timing of the allegations, restated Kavanaugh's denials and demanded that both Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee.5

The committee hearing has now been scheduled for Monday. These kinds of public investigations are systemically stacked against survivors. With 11 white male Republicans in charge, that bias will only be amplified. Blasey Ford will likely be attacked and discredited. Some senators may try to back her into a corner to make it seem like she is lying. They will force her to defend both her decision to keep her story private and her decision to speak out. Kavanaugh, who already lied under oath, will likely be painted as a victim who deserves the chance to continue to lie to save his career.

We have to build massive momentum that puts Republican senators on notice and makes clear they will not be allowed to get away with defaming or discrediting Blasey Ford. We also need to remind Democratic senators of the stakes and of their responsibility to stand up for survivors.

Can you add your name today to tell senators: Respect Christine Blasey Ford for her courage and refuse to undermine, discredit or defame her.

Thank you for speaking out.

photo: Tom Williams/ Getty Images