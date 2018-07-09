On Monday, Donald Trump revealed his Supreme Court nominee: Brett Kavanaugh, an extreme conservative, anti-choice judge who has argued that a sitting president cannot be indicted.1

The fight to keep the Senate from institutionalizing Trump's extremism for a generation is not going to be easy, but we have a path to win. And that path depends on Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

The only chance we have of stopping Kavanaugh's confirmation is for every single Democrat to hold the line against him. And not at the last minute when it's time to vote, but as a united Democratic caucus that proudly stands up for women, Muslims, immigrants, LGBTQ people, workers, voting rights and our planet and rejects Trump's takeover of the Supreme Court.

Sen. Schumer's job is holding his caucus together. Failure would be disastrous. We need to make sure he leads.

Tell Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer: Hold the Democratic caucus united against Brett Kavanaugh.

Some Democratic senators are already resisting Kavanaugh. Progressive champions like Sens. Jeff Merkley, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris have already voiced their strong opposition. Sen. Bob Casey, who is up for reelection in a state that Trump won in 2016, has unequivocally opposed him.2 But some like Sen. Tim Kaine have failed to take a clear stand.3. And others, like Sens. Joe Donnelly, Joe Manchin and Heidi Heitkamp, who voted to confirm Trump's first Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch, need more than just constituent pressure to keep them united with the caucus.4

We can win if pro-choice Republicans like Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski reject Trump's anti-choice pick, or if Republicans who claim to respect our democracy reject Trump's attempt to put someone on the Supreme Court who could help him evade consequences from the Mueller investigation. But picking up Republican votes can only happen, and will only matter, if Sen. Schumer does his job and delivers 49 no votes from his caucus. Anything less will be a massive failure of leadership that helps Republicans destroy our civil rights, shred the social safety net, poison the planet and undermine democracy.

Sign the petition to tell Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer: Lead the Democratic caucus in united opposition to Brett Kavanaugh.

Thank you for everything you're doing to defend the Court.

References:

photo: Mike Kline/Getty Images