Justice Anthony Kennedy just announced his retirement from the Supreme Court. Donald Trump now has an opportunity to stack the court with another right-wing extremist who will greenlight Republican attacks on women, immigrants, Muslims, LGBTQ people, people of color, workers, the environment and our democracy as whole – unless the Senate stops him.

The fight to keep the Senate from institutionalizing Trump's extremism for a generation is not going to be easy. Republicans stole a Supreme Court seat from President Obama because they were so desperate to advance their extremist agenda.1

We have to show Republicans, and remind wobbly Democrats, that the vast majority of Americans don't want the Senate to hand over the Supreme Court to someone who may have helped a foreign government steal the 2016 election and whose dangerous agenda includes ripping children from their families, taking away women's rights, undermining LGBTQ equality and destroying the planet. The more of us who speak up now, the stronger that message will be.

Tell the Senate: Don't institutionalize Trump's bigotry and corruption in America's highest court by approving another Trump nominee.

Kennedy was a swing vote on most 5-4 Supreme Court decisions, often siding with the court's liberals on key civil rights and civil liberty cases.2 He validated the constitutionality of marriage equality and upheld Roe v. Wade.3

Trump's shortlist, which he says he will use to pick a nominee, is filled with extremists who will likely:4

Overturn Roe v. Wade

Undo worker, consumer and environmental protections in favor of corporate profits

Give free rein to voter suppression

Reject challenges to the death penalty and racial bias in the criminal justice system

Give Trump and his administration even more authority to discriminate against Muslims, immigrants. people of color and LGBTQ people

He will also be creating a court that may have to answer key questions arising from the Mueller investigation, including whether a sitting president can be subpoenaed or indicted and whether he can pardon himself. How the Court rules could potentially make Trump immune to consequences for colluding with Russia to undermine our electoral system and our democracy.5

Senate Republicans need to get the message loud and clear that their partisan refusal to provide the necessary checks to Trump's corruption and extremism is unacceptable. We must remind Democrats that we expect nothing less than all out defense of the Court, our communities and our democracy. And the entire body needs to know that if they fail to act, we will hold them accountable.

Can you add your name today to tell the Senate: Don't let Trump institutionalize his bigotry and corruption in America's highest court?

Thanks for everything you do.