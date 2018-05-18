“Put your constituents before the National Rifle Association. Take immediate action to pass gun control legislation.”

It's happening again. At least eight people were killed by gun violence in an American high school this morning and Republican leaders are offering nothing but their thoughts and prayers.

Their cowardly responses to the killings today at Santa Fe High School in Texas are the same they offered after Parkland, after Sutherland Springs, after Vegas, after Pulse and after Sandy Hook.

It is time for Republicans in Congress to join Democrats in standing up to the National Rifle Association and pass gun control legislation that will save lives.

Tell Republicans in Congress: Thoughts and prayers are not enough. We need gun control now.

Tragic mass shootings like the one today have become all too common. This is the 22nd school shooting and the 101st mass shooting this year.1,2 And while these mass events receive more media attention, we cannot forget the gun violence that strikes people, families and communities across the country on a daily basis, killing 5,400 and injuring almost 10,000 so far this year.3

There’s one reason why politicians consistently fail to take real action on gun violence: the National Rifle Association. The NRA has a chokehold on Congress that keeps most bills about gun control from even coming to the floor for a vote. Politicians beholden to – or afraid of – the NRA are willing to turn their backs on their constituents when it comes time to implement reasonable limits and controls on guns. But you can count on them for a “heartbroken” tweet about their “thoughts and prayers” when a tragic shooting makes the national news.

Finally breaking the NRA’s chokehold on Congress will require massive grassroots pressure on our elected officials, demanding that they deliver more than thoughts and prayers in the face of our epidemic of gun violence.

The momentum after Parkland was a start. Today, we must continue to forcefully demand that Congress takes immediate action for gun control. Please add your name to our emergency petition now.

Tell Republicans in Congress: Thoughts and prayers are not enough. We need gun control now

Thanks for everything you do.

References: