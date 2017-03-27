“The independence of Rep. Devin Nunes – Donald Trump’s lapdog – as chair of the House Intelligence Committee is compromised. You must remove him from his position and help ensure an independent and transparent investigation of all credible allegations concerning the relationships between Donald Trump and the Russian government.”

We may never find out the truth about Donald Trump and Russia if his Republican minions in Congress are in charge of the investigation.

Last week, one of Trump’s most loyal Congressional lapdogs – House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Devin Nunes – went around his committee to share classified intelligence directly with the press and the White House. The information helped bolster Trump’s baseless claims that the Obama administration wiretapped him.1 This week, news broke that Nunes visited the White House to view classified material the day before he claimed Trump was surveilled.2 Now, Nunes has effectively closed down his committee’s Russia investigation.3

The FBI is actively investigating the president for potential collusion with a hostile government to undermine our elections. But Nunes, who was also a member of the Trump transition team, seems to be working for Trump, not trying to investigate him. It is more clear every day that Trump’s cronies will not conduct a thorough, independent investigation of his ties to Russia. It is time for Nunes to go.

Tell House Republican leaders: Remove Rep. Nunes as head of the House Intelligence Committee and ensure an independent investigation of Trump’s alleged ties to the Russian government.

The House Intelligence Committee is supposed to exercise oversight over national intelligence. That includes oversight of the executive branch. Nunes’ actions over the last week show that he is not only unfit to lead the House investigation into Trump’s Russia ties, but unfit to monitor the White House. And not just because of what seems to be active collaboration between Nunes and the White House to use his position as Intelligence Committee chairman to vindicate Trump’s middle-of-the-night tweets about wiretapping.

Nunes cancelled hearings scheduled this week that might have given more insight into the links between Trump and Russia.4 There is speculation that he cancelled the hearings to prevent former acting Attorney General Sally Yates from providing testimony that would reflect negatively on Trump.5 Now his committee’s investigation is effectively on indefinite hold until FBI Director James Comey comes back for still-unscheduled closed-door meetings.

Democrats, including the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, have raised massive red flags about Nunes’ actions and his inability to lead an impartial investigation into Trump and Russia.6 And while even some Republican lawmakers are calling on Nunes to recuse himself, House Speaker Paul Ryan is doubling down on his support.7,8

If Ryan wanted to really get to the bottom of Trump’s reported troubling connections to Russia, he would do everything he could to ensure there is an independent, thorough and transparent investigation. Instead, he is going along with his party’s knee-jerk defense of its president.

Ryan and other Republican congressional leaders clearly care more about partisan politics than the integrity of our democracy. The only way they’ll change that stance is if there’s massive pressure on them that highlights their craven political game-playing and forces them to act.

Can you add your voice today to demand that House Republican leaders remove Rep. Nunes as head of the House Intelligence Committee and help create an independent commission to take over the Russia investigation?

Thanks for everything you do.

References: