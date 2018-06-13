"Pass the Protecting American Votes and Elections Act. Oppose the Election Security Act and any other election security legislation that does not include universal paper ballots and automatic risk-limiting audits."

With all the news about Russian interference in U.S. elections, the reality of our democracy's vulnerability to cyberattacks is shocking.

Only two states have strong post-election auditing rules.1 At least 10 states provide no cybersecurity training to election officials.2 Fourteen states use paperless voting machines, and five rely on them exclusively.3

Congress has the power to protect our elections, but it must act to pass a strong bill that meets the standards set by election security experts. The only bill that does so is Sen. Ron Wyden's Protecting American Votes and Elections (PAVE) Act.4

Tell Congress: Pass the PAVE Act.

One of the most disturbing findings in a recent report on U.S. election security was that some of the least-secure states are battleground states where elections will be close. Florida earned an "F," rated as “incomplete” or “unsatisfactory” on six of seven security metrics.5 Pennsylvania and Arizona received "Ds", while Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, Virginia and Wisconsin got "Cs".6

The PAVE Act would help protect elections in two key ways.7 First, it would require all state and local officials to ensure that election equipment produces voter-verified paper ballots that can be cross-referenced. Second, state and local governments would be required to automatically conduct statistically valid audits comparing digital ballots to a random selection of paper ballots. This requirement would apply to every election.

Although lawmakers of both parties have talked about protecting elections, this is the only bill that meets the standards of elections experts. Senators recently weakened a competing bill, the Election Security Act, so that it no longer includes requirements for risk-limiting audits or the purchase of paper ballot printers for voting machines.8

There is no security issue more critical for the future of our democracy than the security of our elections. That's why so many other Democrats, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Edward Markey, Jeff Merkley, Patty Murray, Brian Schatz, Cory Booker and Richard Blumenthal have co-sponsored the PAVE Act.9 Congress must act now to ensure that protect our right to vote and have our votes count.

