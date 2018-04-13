Donald Trump has crossed a line that even Republicans can't ignore.

After Trump sided with Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence in Helsinki, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was forced to say, "The Russians are not our friends… I have complete confidence in our intelligence community and the findings that they have announced."1

But for months, McConnell has been trying to kill the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act, the bipartisan bill that would stop Trump from sabotaging Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump's Russia ties. Now, just a day after Trump tried to mitigate the damage of his disastrous Putin presser, he once again sided with Putin over U.S. intelligence.2 It's completely unacceptable, and Republicans must defend our democracy by passing legislation to protect the Mueller investigation.

Tell Mitch McConnell: Bring the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act to the Senate floor for a fair up or down vote.

McConnell says he will not allow a Senate vote on this bipartisan legislation because he doesn’t think Trump will try to fire Mueller.3 But Trump already tried fire to Mueller last summer and only backed down when White House staff threatened to quit.4

Since then, Mueller’s investigation has yielded multiple indictments of high-level Trump associates.5 It has produced five guilty pleas. Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort is sitting in jail awaiting trial.6 Last Friday, the DOJ released new indictments accusing 12 Russians of hacking the DNC in July of 2016.7

The vast majority of Americans think Mueller should conduct his investigation without White House interference.8 That fact isn’t lost on the many GOP senators, who’ve said they agree with the American people that Trump would be crossing a red line by disrupting the investigation now. A vote on this bill would send a strong message to Trump that the Senate will no longer be complicit in his attempts to undermine the investigation, especially after his disastrous Putin press-conference.

With an illegitimate autocrat occupying the White House, our system of laws needs the strongest possible defense – no White House is above the law. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Senate must put a check on Trump and protect the integrity of the Mueller investigation.

Thanks for speaking out.

