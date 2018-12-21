"Please do everything in your power to stop the Line 3 tar sands pipeline from being built and be a true champion for our climate, water, and treaty rights."

We have a chance to stop the dangerous Line 3 pipeline from being built. Enbridge, a Canadian pipeline company, wants to build this new, Keystone XL-sized tar sands pipeline across the Midwest, with more than 300 miles of the pipeline crossing Minnesota's lake country, the headwaters of the Mississippi River and Indigenous treaty lands.1

Line 3 puts our climate, water and communities at risk. But Gov. Tim Walz has the power to stop it. If we build enough public pressure against Line 3, we can prevent this disaster from happening.

Tell Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to stop the Line 3 tar sands pipeline. Click here to sign the petition.

Line 3 puts Minnesotans at risk for no reward. By the end of his term, outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton opposed Line 3, saying that Enbridge failed to show that Minnesota needs this pipeline.2 Under his administration, the Minnesota Department of Commerce appealed the pipeline’s permits.3

On the campaign trail, now-Gov. Walz said he supported the pipeline.4 But Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe whose lands and treaty rights are threatened by the pipeline, opposed the project in the past.5 Now we need to make sure Gov. Walz joins her and make sure she knows we have her back.

Over the past 10 years, Indigenous leaders and frontline activists have worked hard to stop tar sands pipelines like Line 3 and Keystone XL at every juncture with local mobilizations, lawsuits, thousands of public comments and direct action. We don't need more fossil fuel pipelines that threaten water, the climate and Indigenous rights. We need more renewable energy solutions that will safeguard the planet now and for future generations.

People all along the route are standing up against this project, and we can stand with them to fight back.

Tell Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to stop the Line 3 tar sands pipeline. Click the link below to sign the petition:

LINK

Thanks for fighting back,

