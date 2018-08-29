"Cease any practice of passport denial on the basis of racial-profiling and biased policy enforcement immediately."

We should all be horrified.

Donald Trump is taking passports away from U.S. born Latinx Americans who live along the Texas-Mexico border.1 ICE is detaining many of them and even forcing some into deportation proceedings.

This is a clear attempt by the Trump regime to dehumanize and disenfranchise communities who threaten the white supremacy at the core of his agenda. We cannot stand by while his racist administration deprives citizens of their rights and sows fear in Latinx communities.

Tell the Department of State: Stop denying Latinx citizens passports.

The Department of State is essentially stripping U.S. citizens of their nationality because it claims that a group of midwives issued fraudulent birth certificates to babies born in the southern border region decades ago.2 Now, the department is forcing Latinx Americans from this region to demonstrate a higher level of proof of citizenship when they apply for or renew a passport. This higher level of proof includes documents that are difficult to obtain and beyond what is normally required. If someone is unable to meet these unreasonable measures of proof, the Deparment of State denies their passport application and, in some cases, puts them at risk of unlawful deportation. Even in cases where these stringent requirements are met, the Department of State still denied some applications.

These Latinx Americans were born in the United States. Taking away their citizenship is a clear way for the Trump regime to indicate that they should no longer expect to be protected under the Constitution. That is dangerous, and – as history has shown – could be a terrifying precursor to more horrific state-sanctioned attacks on Latinx communities.

Several congressional Democrats are calling on Congress to investigate reports of the Department of State's racist actions.3 Will you add your voice now to help turn up the pressure?

Thanks for fighting back.

