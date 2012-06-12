“A sexist, serial abuser should not host the most prestigious women's golf tournament in America. Sever ties with Donald Trump and move the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open from Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster.”

It makes no sense. The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and the United States Golf Association (USGA) are holding the country’s top women’s golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Donald Trump is a misogynist and serial sexual predator. He routinely demeans and harasses women. He is shamelessly using the presidency to enrich his family, brand and businesses. It is offensive that the USGA and LPGA are planning to legitimize and reward Trump’s hate by giving him millions of dollars in revenue and helping to promote and sanitize his brand.

Our friends at UltraViolet have been pushing the USGA and LPGA to move the tournament for months, but so far the sporting organizations have refused to do the right thing. That’s why we are joining UltraViolet to help ramp up the pressure. Can you add your name to our petition now?

Tell the LPGA and the USGA: Move the Women’s Open from Trump’s golf course.

Golf has a history of racism, sexism and discrimination against people with disabilities. The LPGA did not even begin until 1950. The Professional Golfers’ Association of America banned men of color until 1961.1 Golf clubs across the country and the world have a long history of maintaining all-male and all-white memberships.2,3 It took a Supreme Court ruling to stop the PGA Tour from mistreating disabled golfers.4

It is through this lens that the LPGA and USGA need to reconsider the decision to hold the U.S. Women's Open at a Trump course. Affiliating with a racist, misogynist like Trump would double down on golf's legacy of discrimination instead of moving away from it and send the wrong message to young, aspiring golfers and survivors of abuse.

There is precedent for golf associations standing up to sexism and discrimination. Two years ago, the PGA of America fired its president after he attempted to belittle a male golfer as "a little girl."5 Golf organizing bodies in the United States and abroad have forced changes to discriminatory membership policies by refusing to hold tournaments at clubs that discriminate against women or people of color.6

There’s already been intense pressure on the LPGA and USGA to move the tournament. In October, Sens. Bob Casey, Edward Markey and Dick Blumenthal wrote a letter asking them to decline “future association with a brand that degrades women.”7 UltraViolet has been organizing protests at LPGA tour events. We need to build momentum now to keep the pressure on.

Tell the LPGA and the USGA: Move the Women’s Open from Trump’s golf course.

Thanks for taking action today.

References: