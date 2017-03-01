It has to stop. Jared Kushner is completely embroiled in the Trump-Russia scandal, but he is also getting private top-secret national security briefings every day.1

In just the last week, news broke that federal investigators are scrutinizing Kushner’s contacts with the Russian ambassador and a Russian banker with close ties to Putin and Russian intelligence.2 There are also reports that Kushner discussed creating a secret communication channel between the Russian government and the Trump transition team to shield their communications from monitoring.3,4

The red flags about Kushner’s involvement with Russia keep growing. At the same time, congressional Republicans continue to block an independent investigation into Trump’s Russia ties and Robert Mueller’s Department of Justice investigation is just getting started. While we wait to get real answers, Kushner should not have access to sensitive national security information. It is time to suspend Kushner’s security clearance.

Tell the FBI and the National Background Investigations Bureau: Immediately take steps to suspend Jared Kushner’s security clearance until an independent Trump-Russia investigation is complete.

In April, the New York Times reported that Kushner failed to disclose numerous meetings with foreign officials when he applied for his security clearance in January.5 The meetings include at least one with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, and one with Sergey Gorkov, who was trained by Russian intelligence and is now the head of a Russian bank that is currently under U.S. sanctions and controlled by Putin’s government.

Kushner is the third Trump administration official who has failed to disclose meetings with Russian officials. Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath during his Senate confirmation hearing about his meetings with Kislyak.6 Former national security adviser Michael Flynn reportedly mislead investigators not only about contacts with Russian officials, but about income earned from Russian companies.7

The Trump administration seems to be in a state of near-constant mismanagement and chaos, with leaks and Russia bombshells coming on a regular basis. Donald Trump himself has leaked highly sensitive classified information to the Russian ambassador. Kushner is one of Trump’s closest advisers and it is clear that his ties to Russia raise major security concerns. In April, five House Democrats – including progressive champion Rep. Ted Lieu – called on the FBI and the National Background Investigations Bureau, which is part of the Office of Personnel Management, to suspend Kushner’s clearance.8 We need to ramp up the pressure on them to act.

Tell the FBI and the National Background Investigations Bureau: Immediately take steps to suspend Jared Kushner’s security clearance until an independent Trump-Russia investigation is complete.

Thanks for everything you do.

References: