"Brett Kavanaugh now faces credible accusations of sexual assault and perjury and should be impeached, not promoted. Initiate impeachment proceedings to remove him from the federal bench."

Courageous, credible accusations, unhinged behavior, vile misogyny. That was yesterday's Senate Judiciary hearing on Brett Kavanaugh.

For Senate Republicans, promoting Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is a perfect way to institutionalize their agenda and double down on the misogyny at its core. For the rest of us, it's clear that Kavanaugh should be impeached, not promoted.

We're going to fight to the end to make sure that Brett Kavanaugh doesn't get a seat on the Supreme Court. We believe that we will win. And when we do, we need to be ready to get him off the federal bench completely. Building that momentum starts today.

Tell the House: Impeach Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has been credibly accused of sexual assault and lying under oath in 2004, 2006 and potentially in this round of confirmation hearings.1,2 It is the job of the House of Representatives to investigate just these kinds of accusations and impeach if they find them to be true.3

Senate Republicans have proven that they care more about helping men escape consequences for sexual harassment and assault than about making sure a liar and potential sexual predator isn't confirmed to the Supreme Court. House Republicans should be feeling massive pressure demanding they do better than their Senate colleagues and reminding them that constituents will hold them accountable if they don't.

Tell the House: Impeach Brett Kavanaugh.

House Democrats have a role to play too. Already, progressive champion Rep. Ted Lieu has called for impeachment and a House Judiciary Committee investigation.4 House leadership should support this call. They should commit now that if they win control of the House in November, they will conduct a real investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh and hold him accountable, whether he is on the D.C. Circuit or the Supreme Court.

Already Democrats are hesitant to talk about impeachment when it comes to Trump. We need to make it clear that we expect accountability for Kavanaugh, and that we expect them to lead.

Tell the House: Impeach Brett Kavanaugh.

Thank you for everything you do.

References:

photo: Tom Williams/ Getty Images