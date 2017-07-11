“Investigate whether Ivanka Trump fully disclosed her own, her husband’s and her brother’s meetings with Russian officials when she applied for her security clearance.”

Donald Trump and his Republican lapdogs are doing everything they can to sweep his Russia scandals under the rug. We have to do everything we can to keep the pressure on.

More than 170,000 CREDO members have already raised flags about Jared Kushner’s top-secret security clearance given his repeated failure to disclose meetings with Russian officials. Twenty House Democrats are demanding that the FBI investigate whether Ivanka Trump “engaged in similar deception” while applying for her security clearance. 1 We need to add our voices to their call.

Tell the FBI director: Investigate Ivanka Trump.

When Trump was applying for security clearance, the federal questionnaire required her to disclose whether she or anyone in her immediate family had foreign contacts in the last seven years. Reports have already indicated that Kushner, Trump’s husband, neglected to report more than 100 contacts in his first application, including a meeting with the Russian ambassador to allegedly set up a back channel between Russians and the Trump campaign and a likely illegal meeting with Donald Trump, Jr. to get damaging information on Sec. Clinton from Russian officials.2 It is a felony to falsify or conceal information in that questionnaire.3 Now, members of Congress are concerned that Ivanka Trump may have engaged in the same reported “deception” and are demanding that the FBI investigate Trump’s responses to determine if she was as deceptive on her form as her husband was.4

We need to amplify the congressional calls for full investigation of Ivanka Trump’s security clearance as more and more reported evidence mounts that Trump’s closest advisers and family members are embroiled in the Russia scandal.5 It is unacceptable that Kushner and Ivanka Trump have top-secret security clearances while both are maintaining high-profile public and private roles as senior White House officials and immediate members of the first family in a scandal-ridden administration. The FBI must investigate all reasonable allegations of deception while both are entangled in a massive and murky web of potential corruption under the dark cloud of a historic scandal threatening our national security interests and the foundations of our democracy.

Right-wing congressional Republicans, who only care about advancing their extremist agenda, will surely refuse to act. We must do everything we can to push the Trump administration’s ties to Russia from the shadows into the light and hold them and Republican cowards accountable for undermining the integrity of our democracy.

Tell the FBI director: Investigate whether Ivanka Trump submitted false or deceptive information on her security clearance questionnaire.

Thank you for everything you do.

References:

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images