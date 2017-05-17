“Your constituents deserve an impartial investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. Your party’s leaders are refusing to authorize one, but you should not help enable their political game playing. Sign on to the discharge petition demanding a vote on the Protecting Our Democracy Act.”

The Trump-Russia bombshells keep dropping, and grassroots pressure keeps growing. This week, thanks in part to more than 850,000 petition signatures from CREDO members, the Department of Justice (DOJ) appointed a special prosecutor to lead its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

It is a good first step, but it is not enough. Congressional Republicans must create an independent commission to investigate the full extent of Trump’s ties to Russia as well as his obstruction of justice, abuses of executive authority and breeches of national security.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is still standing firmly behind Trump, but we can and must force his hand.1 House Democrats, joined by two Republicans, just filed a discharge petition to force a vote on a bill that would create a bipartisan, independent commission with full subpoena power to investigate Trump’s Russia ties.2

A discharge petition allows a simple majority of the House – 218 members – to go around leadership and bring a bill to the floor for a vote. With 195 members already on board, we just need 23 more House Republicans to join. It is time to ramp up the pressure.

Tell House Republicans: Stand with our democracy over your party. Support a floor vote on the Protecting Our Democracy Act.

The American people deserve an impartial, objective, thorough and independent investigation into all credible allegations concerning the relationship between Donald Trump and the Russian government. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s DOJ investigation will be a start, but the scope of the investigation appears limited – looking at just Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election and not at Trump’s efforts to interfere with the investigation or his broader ties to Russia.3 It will also operate in complete secrecy, may not surface concerns that can’t be tied to criminal charges and is still fundamentally under Trump’s control.4

Pushing the discharge petition through will not be easy. Republicans will fight tooth and nail to avoid being forced to vote on the Protecting Our Democracy Act and publicly show whether they care more about their party or our democracy, but we have the power to pressure them to act.

Republican representatives who refuse to sign the discharge petition and help Speaker Ryan stonewall the Protecting Our Democracy Act are providing cover for reckless, dangerous partisanship that threatens the rule of law and our democratic institutions. Their constituents deserve to know where they stand on an independent investigation or that they are too craven and cowardly to go on the record. They need to feel massive grassroots pressure to overcome the internal pressure they will face to tow the party line.

Add your name to tell House Republicans to stand with our democracy over their party. Support a floor vote on the Protecting Our Democracy Act.

Thanks for helping defend our democracy.

References: