"Brett Kavanaugh lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee, is credibly accused of sexual assault and will undo critical regulations and legislation that protect the residents of North Dakota and West Virginia. Your opposition is crucial to block his confirmation. Publicly commit to vote no on Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court."

UPDATE: News broke on Oct. 4 that Sen. Heidi Heitkamp opposes Brett Kavanaugh.

Red state Democrats like Sens. Heidi Heitkamp, Joe Donnelly and Claire McCaskill have found their backbones and voiced their opposition to Brett Kavanaugh, but not Sen. Joe Manchin.1

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's brave and credible testimony and Kavanaugh's unhinged denials should be enough for any senator to vote no, but Sen. Manchin is trying to hedge his bets and avoid angering Trump supporters in his state by refusing to oppose Kavanaugh. It's unacceptable.

Any Democrat who helps Republicans advance Kavanaugh's nomination would be betraying survivors and all of us who refuse to institutionalize Trump's extremism on the Supreme Court for a generation. With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushing for a final vote by as soon as Saturday, it's time for massive pressure demanding that Sen. Manchin join every other senator in his party and oppose Kavanaugh now.2

Tell Sen. Manchin: Publicly commit to vote no on Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. Click here to sign the petition.

Earlier this week, nine West Virginians were arrested for sitting in at one of Manchin's campaign offices after he said that he would wait for the completion of the FBI investigation before deciding how to vote.3

It's an outrageous stance. The FBI failed to interview more than 24 potential witnesses, including Dr. Blasey Ford and others who sought to provide their stories.4 Its report, which Senators now have, likely lets Kavanaugh off the hook and gives cover to Senators who will vote to confirm him.5 It is crucial that we pressure undecided senators – especially the last uncommitted democrat - to rely on what we already know about Kavanaugh and not only on what the FBI produced.

Even without an investigation, Kavanaugh's false statements, along with his evasions, vile rants and partisan threats, disqualify him. And beyond the national stakes, there are state-level risks as well. If Manchin joins the Republicans to confirm Kavanaugh and Kavanaugh overturns the ACA, West Virginia would be the most adversely affected state.6

