"Stop trying to jam through Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation despite the sexual assault allegations against him. Cancel the Senate Judiciary Committee vote now."

We already have an accused sexual predator in the White House. We don't need another one on the Supreme Court.

Yesterday, Christine Blasey Ford went public with her story of being physically and sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh while they were in high school.1 Today, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Grassley refused to cancel Kavanaugh's first confirmation vote, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Senate Republicans will do anything, no matter how gross or partisan, to stack the Supreme Court with extremist judges. We have to raise our voices now and demand they stop.

Tell Sen. Grassley: Cancel the Kavanaugh vote now.

It is clear that Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee knew about – and prepared for the fallout from – Blasey Ford's allegations. But instead of acting on such appalling and obviously disqualifying information, they rushed through Kavanaugh's nomination and buried key documents that could shed further light on his character.

It would be outrageous for Senate Republicans to continue rushing forward with Kavanaugh’s confirmation while new information continues to be revealed about his past sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh’s denials of the allegations are meaningless in light of his well-documented perjury before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If he was willing to lie about using stolen materials to help George W. Bush make lifetime appointments to the federal bench, he will no doubt continue to lie about his own behavior to protect his own lifetime appointment.

The White House has indicated it is "full steam ahead" on Kavanaugh's nomination, but even some Republicans have suggested that the confirmation vote be postponed.2 Sen. Grassley's refusal to slow things down in the face of Blasey Ford's courage proves yet again that the Republican Party is willing to ignore, demonize and undermine women in service of partisan gain. Those of us who believe Blasey Ford must have her back now in any way we can, including by putting massive pressure on Sen. Grassley to cancel this week's vote. Can you add your name today?

Thank you for speaking out.

