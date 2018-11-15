For the first time ever, someone in Congress has a plan that is ambitious enough to address the climate crisis.

Newly elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pushing her fellow Democrats to create a Green New Deal – a plan to transform our economy and society at the scale needed to stop the climate crisis.1

Fifteen House Democrats have already signed onto the Green New Deal resolution,2 but so far Democratic leaders have not backed the plan. We need to pressure them now to make sure the Green New Deal is on the agenda when Democrats take over the House of Representatives in January.

Tell House Democrats: Support Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Select Committee for a Green New Deal.

Last week, the latest federal climate report again confirmed that unless we take dramatic action, global warming will devastate the American economy – wreaking havoc with our energy, water, transportation and public health.3 This week, Trump dismissed the report because he said he didn't "believe it."4

Fortunately, we have an alternative to this nightmare. The Green New Deal would be a sweeping overhaul of the economy away from fossil fuel towards 100 percent clean energy. Named for Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal that helped lift the United States out of the Depression, the Green New Deal would not only fight climate change, but also includes a federal jobs guarantee, universal health care and a universal basic income.

Like the first New Deal, this plan is ambitious – but it is necessary and it is possible. To make this transformative vision a reality, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wants Congress to create a new committee with a mandate to create a Green New Deal plan by 2020.5

Likely new Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi would need to authorize that committee, but she has not yet signaled her support. For a plan this bold to have any chance of success, we will need strong grassroots pressure at every step of the way.

To convince Rep. Pelosi and other Democratic leaders to act, we need to push every House Democrat to stand up for a sustainable, healthy and prosperous future for us all.

