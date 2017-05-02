The Supreme Court just ruled in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, the case of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding. The Court ruled with the baker because of specifics about the case but affirmed that the Constitution does not give public businesses the right to discriminate.1

It is important that the justices affirmed the necessity and constitutionality of laws that prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people. But their ruling, which is already being celebrated by the extremist bigots who consistently oppose LGBTQ equality, will open the door for even more attacks.2

Now more than ever, we need the Equality Act, legislation that affirms that LGBTQ people are protected by the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964. Can you help demand that Congress use its power to stand up for LGBTQ people now?

Tell Congress: It’s time for LGBTQ people to have full civil rights. Support the Equality Act now.

The majority of Americans support equal protection under the law for LGBTQ people, but in far too many states in the country, people can be fired from their jobs, evicted from their apartments, or denied services because of their sexual orientation or gender identity and presentation.3

Anti-LGBTQ Republican legislators consistently and ruthlessly attempt to legislate-away people’s rights at the state level and now they have the federal government backing them up. Since taking office, Trump has been relentless in his attacks on the LGBTQ community – from his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court to attacks on transgender military service to the appointment of bigots like Jeff Sessions and Betsy DeVos to key positions in his administration.

Progressive champion Sen. Jeff Merkley's Equality Act would update the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to provide LGBTQ people with basic civil rights protections and protect them from discrimination in education, employment, housing, credit and federal jury service.4

Passing the Equality Act will be an uphill battle, especially with the current bigoted, Republican Congress. But now is the moment to build momentum. The more of us who speak out, the stronger our message will be to remind politicians that the vast majority of Americans support equal protection under the law and expect our elected officials to stand with us.

Tell Congress: Pass the Equality Act and extend civil rights protections to all Americans.

Thank you for standing for equality.

References: