“Refuse to allocate campaign funds to any Democratic senator who votes or strikes a deal to advance the confirmation of right-wing extremist Neil Gorsuch.”

What are they thinking? A recent report indicates that some Democratic senators, including Delaware’s Chris Coons, are considering striking a backroom deal with Republicans to confirm Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s extreme-right wing pick for the Supreme Court.1 Last week, Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet heaped praise on Gorsuch when he helped introduce him to the Senate Judiciary Committee.2

Senate Democrats are the only firewall we have against a Donald Trump Supreme Court that will legitimize his hateful policies, undo decades of civil rights progress and destroy the foundations of our democracy for generations. They must stand united to block Gorsuch from being confirmed, not make nice with him and hand the court over to Trump. That means no deals and no vote to end the filibuster on Gorsuch’s confirmation.

The Democratic Party claims to stand up for women, LGBTQ people, immigrants, Muslims, people of color, workers, the environment and the bedrock principles of our democracy. If party leaders intend to act on those values, they will refuse to give financial support to Sen. Coons or any other turncoat Democratic senator who collaborates with extremist Republicans to put Gorsuch on the Supreme Court.

Democratic Senate Campaign Committee Chair Chris Van Hollen: Pledge not to allocate any re-election funds for any senators who help put Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court

The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee (DSCC) is the Senate Democrats’ campaigning and fundraising arm. It is known for its prolific fundraising appeals, which have recently included direct requests for donations to help defend the Supreme Court. It would be the height of hypocrisy to use money raised to keep Gorsuch off the court to fund the re-election campaigns of senators who helped him get a lifetime appointment.

A Trump Supreme Court could institutionalize his extremism for generations. There’s no way any Senate Democrat should preemptively compromise or cave to Republican extremism and help Trump stack the court. Democrats cannot cave at a time when the FBI is actively investigating Trump and his campaign’s potential collusion with Russia to influence our presidential election. They cannot turn their backs against the massive resistance of grassroots activists who just helped to take down Trumpcare.

Progressive champion Sen. Jeff Merkley has promised to use the filibuster to force Senate Republicans to get 60 votes to advance Gorsuch’s confirmation to a final vote. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has now pledged to join him. Every Senate Democrat should immediately pledge to join the filibuster and refuse to collaborate with extremist Senate Republicans, either by striking a deal to confirm Gorsuch nomination or by voting for cloture to end the filibuster. And DSCC Chair Chris Van Hollen should immediately make clear that any senator who helps hand the Supreme Court to Trump will not receive re-election funds from the DSCC.

Tell DSCC Chair Van Hollen: Democrats who refuse to defend the Supreme Court from Donald Trump’s racist, fascist agenda should not receive support for their re-election.

Trump and extremist Republicans already control two of the three branches of government, leaving the judiciary as our last and only line of defense against their hateful and dangerous agenda.

It is time for Democratic Party leaders, starting with DSCC Chair Van Hollen, to take a firm stand and draw a bright line: Senators who help advance Gorsuch’s nomination will be helping Trump attack women, people of color, Muslims, immigrants, LGBTQ people, workers and the environment. They will be turning their backs on the party’s base and the party will refuse to support their reelection.

This is why we are joining #AllofUs, Demand Progress and our friends in the progressive movement to ramp up the pressure on Sen. Van Hollen. Add your voice today.

