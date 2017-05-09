"Refuse to proceed with all regular Senate business until the Department of Justice appoints a special prosecutor to investigate Trump and Russia and Trump’s outrageous abuse of power in firing FBI Director James Comey."

Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey because Comey is leading an investigation that could bring down Trump's illegitimate regime. Trump and his staff are now openly admitting this fact and giving every appearance that it was an attempt at obstruction of justice.1

Independent experts are condemning this outrageous abuse of power. Formerly wishy-washy Democrats have found a spine, and even some Republicans appear troubled.2 There are even reports that Comey requested additional money and personnel to expand the Russian investigation days before he was fired.3

But Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others are circling the wagons by ruling out a special prosecutor and putting their narrow agenda ahead of our democracy itself.4 It is time for Democrats to be bold. That is why we are joining our allies in the progressive movement, including #AllofUs, Alliance for Quality Education, Bend the Arc Jewish Action, Daily Kos, Demand Progress, Democracy for America, Friends of the Earth Action, Journey for Justice Alliance, MoveOn.org, Presente, UltraViolet Action and Win Without War to say that Senate Democrats must refuse to allow business as usual until a fully independent special prosecutor is investigating Trump.

Tell Senate Democrats: Special prosecutor or shut it down.

In a scathing editorial, The New York Times editorial board did not mince words:5

This is a tense and uncertain time in the nation’s history. [Trump], who is no more above the law than any other citizen, has now decisively crippled the F.B.I.’s ability to carry out an investigation of him and his associates. … The obvious historical parallel to Mr. Trump’s action was the so-called Saturday Night Massacre in October 1973, when President Richard Nixon ordered the firing of the special prosecutor investigating Watergate, prompting the principled resignations of the attorney general and his deputy. But now, there is no special prosecutor in place to determine whether the public trust has been violated, and whether the presidency was effectively stolen by a hostile foreign power. For that reason, the country has reached an even more perilous moment.

It is now clear that Trump decided to fire Comey and demanded that the Department of Justice provide an excuse. After months praising Comey for interfering in the election, according to reports, Trump became angry at the FBI director for refusing to tamp down the Russia investigation and support his claims that President Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower. Comey’s handling of the Clinton email saga, while outrageous, is nothing but a cover for Trump’s abuse of power.6

The man leading the Department of Justice, Jeff Sessions, has perjured himself to cover up his ties to the Russian government and broke his promise to recuse himself from the investigation by recommending that Comey be fired. Mitch McConnell, who is now blocking a special prosecutor, knew about Russian interference in the election from briefings but was complicit in keeping it quiet to help his candidate win. Only a fully independent investigation will restore faith in the rule of law and our democratic institutions.

Democrats must use all means at their disposal to force an independent investigation. Senators can refuse to consider the nomination of a new FBI director or block funding for Department of Justice programs. More boldly, they can and should withhold “unanimous consent” to proceed with basic Senate business as long as McConnell continues his disloyal campaign to hold onto power.

There are already some indications that Senate Democrats understand the gravity of the situation and what is required. But it’s up to us to insist that they resist the temptation to back down – and instead stand up for our democracy and the rule of law.

