The National Rifle Association’s (NRA) dream bill is moving through Congress.1 It pushes concealed carry reciprocity, an extremely dangerous policy that would undermine state efforts to protect residents from gun violence and force every state to abide by the weakest gun laws in the country.

For years, the NRA’s lock on Congress has blocked every attempt to pass proactive gun control legislation, but the gun lobby had to look to state legislatures to undermine gun safety laws and advance its “guns everywhere” agenda.

Now Republicans are in control of the House and the Senate, and Donald Trump, who pandered to gun extremists on the campaign trail, is in the White House. The NRA and its lackeys in Congress see a chance to promote their reckless agenda on a national scale. We have to push back now and show our elected officials that there is a massive public opposition to the NRA’s “gun everywhere” agenda.

Tell Congress: Block concealed carry reciprocity legislation that would undermine state laws protecting residents from gun violence.

Every state allows some kind of concealed carry, but 39 states require a gun owner to obtain a permit before publicly carrying concealed weapons in public.2 Some of those states require training before residents are issued permits. Some states block people who have committed violent crimes, domestic abusers, stalkers, or people with mental illness that make them a danger to themselves or others from buying a gun or getting a concealed carry permit. Nearly every state restricts residents from carrying concealed weapons in places like schools, hospitals, government buildings or bars.3

Concealed carry reciprocity uses the differences between states’ gun control laws to water down protections across the country. It forces states to recognize concealed carry permits issued by any other state, no matter how lax the state’s permitting standards are.4 A resident of a state whose legislature has stood up for public safety and passed gun control legislation would be no safer than a resident of a state whose legislature is in the pocket of the NRA.

Years of statistics prove that comprehensive state gun laws lead to fewer gun deaths.5 It is outrageous but not surprising that the NRA wants to undermine public safety by advancing a reckless, dangerous policy like concealed carry reciprocity. It would be even more outrageous for Congress to prove its blind allegiance to the NRA by passing it.

We know that politicians beholden to the NRA won’t do the right thing unless they are forced to by their constituents. Add your voice to make sure your representatives know you expect them to stand up to the NRA, not do its bidding.

Tell Congress: Block concealed carry reciprocity legislation that would undermine state laws protecting residents from gun violence.

Thanks for standing up to the NRA.

References: