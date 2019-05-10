"No president is above the law – especially not Trump. Pass H.R. 2678 to pause any statute of limitation while a president is in office and ensure that all Americans – including the president – can be held accountable for their actions."

Trump just announced that he wants the border wall – and he wants it by Election Day.1

Trump is so intent on building his racist border wall that he is willing to break the law for it. This week, Trump instructed officials to expedite billions of dollars' worth of construction contracts, illegally seize private land and neglect environmental protection – and promised to pardon anyone who conspires with him.

House Democrats should be impeaching Trump to stop his reckless abuses of executive power. But while we wait for them to get the courage to act, there's something else we can do to make sure Trump is eventually held accountable - build momentum for the No President is Above the Law Act. Can you add your name in support?

Tell Congress: Pass the No President is Above the Law Act.

The No President is Above the Law Act would pause the statute of limitations for any federal offense committed by a sitting president so they can be charged with crimes after the end of their tenure.3 This would make sure that no one – especially Trump – can evade the law or being held accountable for their actions.

Special counsel Robert Mueller did not indict Trump of crimes committed during the 2016 presidential election because of a long-standing Department of Justice policy that states that a sitting president cannot be charged with a federal crime.2 That protects criminals like Trump when they are in office. And since most federal criminal offenses carry a five-year statute of limitations, if Trump is re-elected in 2020, he could completely escape criminal charges, even though there is overwhelming evidence of obstruction of justice and ongoing abuses of power.

While Republicans continue to shred our democracy in service of their racist president and partisan agenda, we have to keep building public demand for accountability and moral leadership. Can you help us build momentum for the No President is Above the Law Act now?

Tell Congress: Pass the No President is Above the Law Act.

Thanks for fighting back.

References: