Act now: Terrifying new revelations about Trump's fitness for office

Yesterday, a bombshell op-ed in the New York Times made clear that senior members of Donald Trump's administration don't believe he is fit to serve.1 The op-ed claims that senior officials know that Trump acts "in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic" and those officials are trying to thwart him "until he is out of office." The writer goes on to try to soothe readers with the news that "there are adults in the room."

The op-ed comes on the heels of legendary reporter Bob Woodward's new book on Trump, which paints a terrifying picture of him unraveling in office.2 On top of what he calls "an administrative coup d'etat" by top aides, Woodward recounts incidents where Trump furiously ordered the assassination of Syrian President Bashar Assad and demanded plans for a preemptive strike on North Korea.3

This week's news puts new attention on the 25th Amendment, which establishes a procedure for removing a president from office if he or she is unable to fulfill the duties of the presidency. The current process requires Trump’s cabinet to act, which this week's op-ed shows they are too cowardly to do. Instead, constitutional scholar Rep. Jamie Raskin has proposed creating a panel that is empowered to conduct an examination to see whether the president is capable of doing the job.4

Members of Congress must put fitness for office and defending our democracy ahead of partisan loyalty by getting behind Rep. Raskin’s bill.

The op-ed and the new Woodward book come on the heels of two years of reports that the man with access to our nuclear codes is "losing a step," "unraveling" and even "unstable." Senior officials have discussed what to do if he orders a nuclear strike, and one Republican senator called the White House an "adult day care."5,6

No one but a doctor can judge whether Trump is mentally and emotionally capable of doing the basic job of president – safeguarding our lives and our democracy. But given the evidence and what's at stake, we must let experts weigh in on whether Trump or any future president is competent enough to occupy the Oval Office.

The 25th Amendment was intended for scenarios where a president has suffered a stroke or survived an assassination attempt but is unfit for office. But Trump's cabinet would have to invoke that amendment, and given their constant willingness to enable Trump's extremism, it is unlikely they would ever act, no matter how extreme the situation.

Rep. Raskin’s bill clears up a legal grey area and establishes a fair system for all presidents of all parties. A commission of medical and psychological experts and former cabinet-level officials would make a recommendation to Congress, the president could veto it and a two-thirds majority of Congress would be needed to overturn.6 Rep. Raskin’s bill does not make it easy to remove a president who is unfit – it just provides a transparent and fair process where actual experts have a say.

