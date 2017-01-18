"It is long past time for Congress to take bold action on climate change. Pass the 100 by '50 Act sponsored by Sens. Jeff Merkley and Bernie Sanders to phase out fossil fuel use by 2050."

With every passing day, the climate crisis continues spinning out of control, and the Trump administration is in full denial mode. As Trump filled his cabinet with climate deniers and fossil fuel executives, the Earth experienced yet another hottest year on record and the highest levels of CO2 in 3 million years.1,2

Progressive champions Sens. Jeff Merkley and Bernie Sanders have just introduced the 100 By '50 Act, sweeping climate legislation to wean the United States completely off fossil fuels by 2050.

It's long past time for action to reverse the catastrophic havoc climate change has wreaked on the Earth. We must demand Congress act on this legislation before it gets any worse.

The 100 by 50 Act is the first legislation introduced in Congress that would eliminate fossil fuel use in the United States entirely. Specifically, the bill would:

Require all electric utilities to begin phasing out fossil fuel use in 2021 and stop burning fossil fuels entirely by 2050.

Provide grants for clean energy, energy efficiency and public transportation projects to low income communities.

Help workers currently employed in the fossil fuel industry find employment in the industries of the future.

Make major investments in zero emissions vehicles.

End new fossil fuel infrastructure investments like the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.

Impose a carbon duty on carbon-intensive products imported from other countries.

Although this legislation is not perfect, it's the best climate bill we have right now and is a critical starting point that provides an opportunity to organize and build support for the bold action we need in Congress.

As tens of thousands of activists pour into streets around the world to march against Trump's dangerous climate denial agenda and for immediate action to solve the climate crisis, we must speak out and support this important first step to push for a comprehensive solution to save our planet.

