Donald Trump will stop at nothing to force Black and Brown immigrants into the shadows and kick them out of the country.

His latest attack is so extreme that it would punish immigrant families who use health care, food and housing assistance and put them at risk of deportation.1

We need to show that there is massive public opposition to Trump's proposed changes to the public charge rule. The more public comments we submit, the brighter the light we shine on Trump's hateful regime and the stronger our case becomes for challenging his racist policies in court.

Comments needed: Stop Trump's plan to punish immigrants for using health care, food or housing assistance.

Public charge is a category the government uses to determine whether someone seeking permanent resident status is likely to rely on public assistance to live in the country. In the past, xenophobes and racists have used public charge claims to keep out Jews who fled Nazi Germany, LGBTQ families and people with disabilities. Now, Trump is trying to expand and weaponize it to destroy Black and Brown communities and advance his nativist agenda. We cannot allow that to happen.

The proposed rule change would subject low-income immigrants, immigrants over the age of 65 and those with large families to a higher level of scrutiny when they apply for a visa or green card. If any family member has a record of using health care programs like Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP or housing assistance, including Section 8, the government could label them a public charge and deny their application. This attack will have a chilling effect on immigrants and prevent many of them from accessing vital services.

Earlier this week, news broke that the Department of Justice could introduce a more extreme companion regulation that would allow the Trump regime to immediately deport any immigrant who uses some assistance programs.2 We cannot sit by while Trump tears apart the very fabric of our nation in his craven pursuit to install a merit-based immigration system that protects the white supremacy at the core of his regime.3

Now more than ever, we must stand with immigrant families who are living in fear. Building massive opposition to Trump's public charge proposal is one way we can show them that we have their backs. Will you add your name now?

