The Trump administration has issued the final federal permits for the Keystone XL.1

This dangerous action by the Trump administration reverses one of our biggest climate victories of the Obama administration – but the fight to stop the pipeline is far from over.

TransCanada needs a permit to build part of the pipeline through Nebraska, and the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC), which is conducting a multi-month review of the pipeline project, is currently accepting comments from the public. This a crucial opportunity to speak out and pressure the Nebraska PSC to reject TransCanada’s permit and stop Keystone XL once and for all.

Tell the Nebraska PSC: Reject TransCanada’s permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline.

TransCanada’s proposed route through Nebraska would destroy sensitive and environmentally important ecosystems as well as threaten the region’s water supply. The pipeline would cut through the massive Sandhills region in north-central Nebraska, a fragile region of sand dunes and prairie grass home to endangered species such as the whooping and sandhill cranes, bald eagles and the burying beetle.2

Potential oil spills from the pipeline would be devastating and could contaminate the Ogallala aquifer, one of the world’s largest underground freshwater sources. The aquifer supplies drinking water for millions people in the region and provides irrigation for 20 percent of the nation’s farmland.3,4

Our allies in the climate justice movement have filed lawsuits to block the construction of the pipeline, so this is our opportunity to join the fight to protect the environment and prevent dirty tar sands oil in Canada from fueling runaway climate change. With a so-called president who publicly denies climate science and an administration in the pockets of the fossil fuel industry, this action could be one of our last chances to stop the Keystone XL pipeline.

