Today, Texas lawmakers will vote on a cruel and extreme bill that would ramp up Trump’s war on immigrants in Texas. Will you call key state representatives to demand they keep Texas families together and immigrant students in school by voting no on S.B. 4?
CALL SCRIPT
Hi my name is Friend and I’m a concerned Texan calling to urge the representative to keep Texas families together by voting no on Senate Bill 4.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a terrifying rogue agency that is ripping families apart. Local police and campus police in Texas should not be forced to help them or be punished if they refuse to participate in deportations.
I stand with Texas’ immigrants and strongly urge Rep. X to vote no on Senate Bill 4.
