URGENT: CALL CONGRESS: Time for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign

Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied about his ties to Russia during his confirmation hearing. Call key members of congress today to demand his resignation and an independent and thorough investigation of Sessions’ and the entire Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME]. I'm calling from [YOUR CITY], [YOUR STATE]

Jeff Sessions lied under oath about his ties to Russia.

I’m calling to urge you to demand Sessions resign and to do everything in your power to ensure an independent and thorough investigation of Sessions and the entire Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Thank you for your time.

    Fill out the form below to get started with your calls:

    Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
    Or call (202) 759-0464 to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.

