URGENT: CALL CONGRESS: Time for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign

Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied about his ties to Russia during his confirmation hearing. Call key members of congress today to demand his resignation and an independent and thorough investigation of Sessions’ and the entire Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME]. I'm calling from [YOUR CITY], [YOUR STATE]
Jeff Sessions lied under oath about his ties to Russia.
I’m calling to urge you to demand Sessions resign and to do everything in your power to ensure an independent and thorough investigation of Sessions and the entire Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.
Thank you for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 759-0464
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
You'll receive periodic updates on offers and activism opportunities.