URGENT: CALL CONGRESS: Time for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign

Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied about his ties to Russia during his confirmation hearing. Call key members of congress today to demand his resignation and an independent and thorough investigation of Sessions’ and the entire Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

CALL SCRIPT

Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME]. I'm calling from [YOUR CITY], [YOUR STATE]

Jeff Sessions lied under oath about his ties to Russia.

I’m calling to urge you to demand Sessions resign and to do everything in your power to ensure an independent and thorough investigation of Sessions and the entire Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Thank you for your time.