Call Republican leaders now and tell them to stop Trumpcare and any other legislation that guts Medicare and Medicaid, defunds Planned Parenthood or takes health care away from people with pre-existing conditions.
Because of high call volume, we are pushing calls to Washington and in-state offices, so you might get connected to the same representative twice. If you do, you can hit the star (*) key to move on to another call.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is Friend, and I’m a concerned American calling to tell Rep. X that I strongly oppose Trumpcare or any other legislation that attacks Medicare and Medicaid, defunds Planned Parenthood or takes health care away from people with pre-existing conditions.
Trumpcare is a dangerous program that would strip millions of Americans of their health insurance. There is no reason to push it forward in order to help salvage Trump’s disastrous first 100 days. I strongly urge Rep. X to do the right thing and protect our health care and social safety net.
Thank you for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 759-0554
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
