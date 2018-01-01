Senate Democratic leaders have failed to use budget negotiations to protect immigrants time and time again. Today, they have chance to do the right thing. Call now.
Due to high call volumes, we're trying Washington D.C. and state offices. If you get the same senator twice or a busy signal, press the star (*) key to move on to the next call.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is YOUR NAME. I’m calling to tell [Sen. LAST NAME] that I am deeply disappointed in [him/her] for failing to use budget negotiations to protect Dreamers and other immigrants from harassment and deportation.
If [Sen. LAST NAME] truly cares about immigrants, [he/she] should make sure all Senate Democrats vote against any spending bill that increases funding for interior and border enforcement.
Can I count on [him/her] to do the right thing and use [his/her] power to block increased funding for ICE and CBP in the omnibus bill?
Thank you for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 765-3399
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
