Key assemblymembers need to hear from you before they vote on the California Money Bail Reform Act (S.B. 10). Call today.
You will be connected to Assembly Public Safety Committee members, Asms. Blanca Rubio and Miguel Santiago. Press star (*) at anytime to move on to the next call.
CALL SCRIPT
Hello my name is YOUR NAME, and I’m a concerned Californian calling to urge Assemblymember Rubio/Santiago to support the California Money Bail Reform Act, Senate Bill 10.
California’s unjust money bail system traps low-income people behind bars while they wait for their day in court. It’s a system that ruins people’s lives and destroys communities of color.
Senate Bill 10 would end money bail and keep many low-level offenders out of jail as their cases move forward.
Can I count on Assemblymember Rubio/Santiago to support this important criminal justice reform?
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (415) 830-8294
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
