Call key Senators: Stop Trump’s coal lobbyist pick at the EPA

The Senate could vote any day now on confirming Trump’s coal lobbyist nominee for a top job at the Environmental Protection Agency. Call key Senators now and urge them to block and resist his confirmation.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, I’m calling about Andrew Wheeler, Trump’s nominee for the number two job at the Environmental Protection Agency. A coal industry lobbyist has no business at the EPA. The Senator must do everything possible to block and resist this nomination.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call 415-969-5793
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
