Call the networks: Don't give Trump's racist fearmongering a prime-time platform

Donald Trump has just asked every major national television network for a live, primetime slot tonight so he can ramp up anti-immigrant hysteria and build support for a border wall. Any network that gives a platform to his lies will be complicit in Trump's racist strategy to manufacture a crisis at the border.

Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME], and I am calling to tell the network not to give Trump a prime-time slot for his racism and anti-immigrant lies. Giving Trump a platform would help him to manufacture a crisis at the border and it threatens the safety of immigrants. Please don't let him use your network for his fearmongering.

