Donald Trump has just asked every major national television network for a live, primetime slot tonight so he can ramp up anti-immigrant hysteria and build support for a border wall. Any network that gives a platform to his lies will be complicit in Trump's racist strategy to manufacture a crisis at the border.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME], and I am calling to tell the network not to give Trump a prime-time slot for his racism and anti-immigrant lies. Giving Trump a platform would help him to manufacture a crisis at the border and it threatens the safety of immigrants. Please don't let him use your network for his fearmongering.
Thank you.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call 202-793-3332
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
