It's a nightmare scenario for climate and energy policy: Sen. Joe Manchin – the coal-loving West Virginian who once used a rifle to shoot a climate change bill in a campaign ad – could soon be the top Democrat on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has the power to stop this and ensure that Democrats' work on the Energy Committee is led by someone who supports bold action to fight climate change instead of a coal industry cheerleader like Joe Manchin.

