It's a nightmare scenario for climate and energy policy: Sen. Joe Manchin – the coal-loving West Virginian who once used a rifle to shoot a climate change bill in a campaign ad – could soon be the top Democrat on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has the power to stop this and ensure that Democrats' work on the Energy Committee is led by someone who supports bold action to fight climate change instead of a coal industry cheerleader like Joe Manchin.
Call Sen. Schumer's New York and DC offices now. Please call as many offices as you can to make sure Sen. Schumer and his staff hear the message loud as clear.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME], and I'm calling about the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Senator Joe Manchin is the worst possible choice to lead Senate Democrats' work on this committee. Senator Schumer must not allow a senator in the pocket of the coal industry to serve as the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
Thank you for your time.
