The Senate Banking Committee is expected to vote Thursday on the confirmation of Kathy Kraninger, Trump's totally unqualified nominee to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Kraninger currently works as a deputy in the Office of Management and Budget, overseeing among other things the Trump administration's child separation policy.

Kraninger has yet to detail her role in separating children from their parents. But she either helped craft the policy, or was utterly negligent in doing her job. Either way, she doesn't deserve a promotion.

We must speak out now to urge key members of the committee to do everything in their power to stop her from taking over the CFPB.

CALL SCRIPT