Republicans have consistently failed to hold Trump accountable, but now Democrats control the House of Representatives. It is time for them to defend our democracy and start an impeachment investigation against Trump.
Because of high volume, we're directing calls to House Democratic leaders at their Washington and district offices. If you get the same office twice or get a busy signal, press * to move to the next call.
CALL SCRIPT
Hello my name is YOUR NAME and I'm calling about impeachment. Trump clearly thinks he is above the law and I'm so grateful that House Democrats have the power now to defend our democracy and prove him wrong.
The public is ready for you to lead. Can I count on Rep. [LAST NAME] and the rest of House Democratic leadership to initiate an impeachment investigation now?
Thank you for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call 202-759-0464
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
You'll receive periodic updates on offers and activism opportunities.