No child should be ripped from their parents' arms. Call now to demand that House leaders use their power to stop Donald Trump's attacks on immigrant families and children.

CALL SCRIPT

Hello my name is [YOUR NAME] and I'm calling to urge Rep. [LAST NAME] to block the Trump administration's attacks on immigrant communities.

The Border Security and Immigration Reform Act and Securing America's Future Act would criminalize, lock up and separate even more immigrant families.

I urge Rep. [LAST NAME] to oppose these bills and do everything [HE/SHE] can to end the Trump administration's inhumane and cruel family separation policy.

Thank you for your time.