To protect Dreamers without endangering other immigrants, every Democrat in Congress must vote to pass a clean DREAM Act and block Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda. Call to make sure key Senate Democrats hold the line.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is YOUR NAME. I'm calling to urge Sen. [LAST NAME] to use [his/her] power to pass a clean DREAM Act and block any legislation that greenlights Trump’s border wall or cuts legal immigration.
This fight may have started with DACA, but Republicans are now attacking our entire immigration system. We must protect Dreamers and all immigrant communities from these threats.
I strongly urge Sen. [LAST NAME] to resist Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda and keep pushing for a clean DREAM Act.
Thank you for your time.
