Call to demand that Democratic leaders use the Feb. 8 government funding deadline to protect Dreamers without a single compromise to Donald Trump and Republicans’ racist anti-immigrant agenda.
Due to high call volumes, we're trying Washington D.C. and state offices. If you get the same representative twice or a busy signal, press the star (*) key to move on to the next call.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is YOUR NAME. I’m calling to tell [Sen/Rep LAST NAME] that [his/her] failure to secure permanent protection for Dreamers is unacceptable.
Democratic leaders cannot keep selling out immigrants. Dreamers, their families and communities are the targets of Donald Trump’s racism. We are counting on you to protect them.
I strongly urge [Sen/Rep LAST NAME] to do what’s right and use [his/her] power to pass a clean DREAM Act as part of the must-pass spending bill.
Thank you for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 765-3399
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
