News just broke that to end the shutdown, House Democratic leaders may proactively offer Donald Trump the $5.7 billion he requested for the wall in the form of surveillance technology and thousands more border agents. Bankrolling Trump's racist immigration agencies and selling out immigrants to get out of this political stalemate is unacceptable. We need to push back now.

Offices may be overwhelmed with calls but it's important we make our voices heard to kill this proposal. If you can't get through, keep trying!

CALL SCRIPT