News just broke that to end the shutdown, House Democratic leaders may proactively offer Donald Trump the $5.7 billion he requested for the wall in the form of surveillance technology and thousands more border agents. Bankrolling Trump's racist immigration agencies and selling out immigrants to get out of this political stalemate is unacceptable. We need to push back now.
Offices may be overwhelmed with calls but it's important we make our voices heard to kill this proposal. If you can't get through, keep trying!
CALL SCRIPT
Hello my name is YOUR NAME and I'm calling [REP. LAST NAME] to express my strong opposition to the Democratic plan to offer Trump billions of dollars for a "virtual" wall and thousands of new deportation agents.
Paying Trump's $5.7 billion ransom will sanction his racism and endanger our communities.
Can I count on [REP. LAST NAME] to continue to hold the line and demand that Republicans and Trump reopen the government without any racist strings attached?
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (650) 449-8417
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
You'll receive periodic updates on offers and activism opportunities.