URGENT calls needed: Demand that Democratic leaders hold the line on border wall funding

Trump and Republicans shut down the government over funding for a wasteful border wall. We need to make sure Democratic leaders stand strong and refuse to cave to their hostage taking. Call now.
Offices may be understaffed or overwhelmed with calls but it's important we make our voices heard as negotiations continue behind closed doors. If you can't get through, keep trying!
CALL SCRIPT
Hello my name is YOUR NAME and I'm calling [SEN/REP LAST NAME] to demand that [HE/SHE] stand strong during the shutdown and refuse to cave on funding for the border wall or the expansion of ICE and CBP.
Republicans' hostage taking tactic will only work to advance their anti-immigrant agenda if Democrats compromise.
Can I count on [SEN/REP LAST NAME] to keep Democrats together and hold the line?
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 759-0413
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
